Copperleaf Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 359,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. 7,229,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,901,240. The company has a market capitalization of $414.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

