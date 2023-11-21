Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,907 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.