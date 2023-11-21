Copperleaf Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,929. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

