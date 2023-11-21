Copperleaf Capital LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 231,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

