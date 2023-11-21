Copperleaf Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. 845,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

