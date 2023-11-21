Copperleaf Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.