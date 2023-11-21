Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.16. 1,573,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,869. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

