Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 188 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

IQV stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.67. The company had a trading volume of 409,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.