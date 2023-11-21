Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 412 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. 713,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

