Copperleaf Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.50. 295,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,820. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

