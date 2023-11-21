Covestor Ltd Buys 17,977 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 2,442.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises about 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 901,608 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 102.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,256,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after buying an additional 635,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 149.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 482,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 99,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,972. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

