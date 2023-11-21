Covestor Ltd Buys 267 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $230.85. 59,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

