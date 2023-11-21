Covestor Ltd Buys 73 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.3 %

FCNCA stock traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $1,459.90. 10,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,078. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,373.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,339.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

