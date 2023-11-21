Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.16. 1,193,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,451. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

