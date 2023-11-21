Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

