Covestor Ltd Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. 8,269,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

