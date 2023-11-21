Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.19. 794,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,942. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.