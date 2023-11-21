Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 181,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.