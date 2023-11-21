Covestor Ltd Has $2.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17,063.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.2% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. 8,664,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

