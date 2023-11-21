Covestor Ltd Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 189.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 451,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,154. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

