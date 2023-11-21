Covestor Ltd Has $266,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 674.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 317,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

