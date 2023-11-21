Covestor Ltd Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 341.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 66,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. 313,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,460. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

