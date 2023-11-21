Covestor Ltd Has $299,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 62,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,015,000 after buying an additional 1,236,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,729. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

