Covestor Ltd Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.69. 2,469,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,758. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

