Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,188.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,188.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,419 shares of company stock worth $281,422 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

ABR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 2,459,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

