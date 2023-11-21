Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 201.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,170. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.56 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

