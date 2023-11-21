Covestor Ltd Purchases 3,765 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,354.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

