Covestor Ltd Purchases 882 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPXL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702,044. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

