Covestor Ltd Purchases 9,196 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 102,177.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 245,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,664. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

