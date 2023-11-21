Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 13,485.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OIH stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.50. 193,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,855. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.36. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

