Covestor Ltd Sells 1,426 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. St. Joe makes up 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in St. Joe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 32,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOE

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.