Covestor Ltd Sells 539 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. 348,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

