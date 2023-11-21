Covestor Ltd Sells 574 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $241.38. 82,388,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,692,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

