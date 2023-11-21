Covestor Ltd Sells 837 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. NCR comprises about 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NCR were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NCR Trading Up 3.2 %
NCR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 1,773,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65.
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
