CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Insider Paul Cahill Acquires 14,749 Shares

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cahill purchased 14,749 shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,369.07).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Up 0.6 %

CYN stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 169.50 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 40,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,548. The firm has a market cap of £113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,101.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.21. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 52-week low of GBX 160.75 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.45 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

