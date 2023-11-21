Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.92

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.92 and last traded at $107.81, with a volume of 60326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.09.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $21,302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 12.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

