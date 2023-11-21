Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 25,451 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI makes up about 0.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 2.9 %

CLBT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 1,051,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.