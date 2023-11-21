Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 642 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 3.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $236.48. 318,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -493.79, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

