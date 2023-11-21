Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 1,719 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. accounts for approximately 3.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,973,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,504,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.89. 569,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

