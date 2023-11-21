Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 3,482 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 10.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 549,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

