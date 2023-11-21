Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPG remained flat at $7.07 during trading on Tuesday. 1,655,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.14%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

