CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Up 4.1%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $176.01. 49,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 62,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.8 %

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.