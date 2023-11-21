CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.94

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.94 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 48699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $768.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 69.87%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

