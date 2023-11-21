D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $326.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,938 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $326,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. 1,452,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

