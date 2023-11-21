D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $70.22 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $981.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $514.83 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $871.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

