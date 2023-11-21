D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $78.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. 875,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,574. The firm has a market cap of $229.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

