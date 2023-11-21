D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,950,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

