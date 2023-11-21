D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. 2,193,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,229,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.