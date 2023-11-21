D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,661,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,635,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 177.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,842,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,852,000 after buying an additional 1,818,195 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 20,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. 2,237,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,453. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.74 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.