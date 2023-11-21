D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,231 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $149.76. 2,012,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,453. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $352.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

